New England Revolution take shutout streak into matchup against Toronto

New England Revolution (8-7-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (8-12-5, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC -101, New England +236, Draw +278; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution come into a matchup with Toronto after securing four straight shutout wins.

Toronto is 6-10-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Jonathan Osorio leads the sixth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with nine. Toronto has scored 37 goals.

The Revolution are 5-6-7 against conference opponents. The Revolution are eighth in the MLS giving up only 34 goals.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osorio has scored nine goals and added four assists for Toronto. Richie Laryea has three assists over the last 10 games.

Gustavo Bou has scored seven goals and added one assist for the Revolution. Brandon Bye has two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, five shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Revolution: 3-2-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Noble Okello (injured), Mark Anthony Kaye (injured), Quentin Westberg (injured).

Revolution: Jacob Jackson (injured), Maciel (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

