New England Revolution take shutout streak into matchup with D.C. United

DC United (6-13-4, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (7-7-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -162, DC United +384, Draw +315; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution come into a matchup against D.C. United after putting together three straight shutout wins.

The Revolution are 4-6-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Gustavo Bou leads the sixth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with seven. The Revolution have scored 35 goals.

United is 5-10-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. United is 1-4-0 when it scores just one goal.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. United won the last game 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bou has scored seven goals with one assist for the Revolution. Dylan Borrero has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Ola Kamara has scored seven goals with one assist for United. Taxiarchis Fountas has six goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 3-2-5, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

United: 2-6-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Jacob Jackson (injured), Jon Bell (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured).

United: Adrien Perez (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Bill Hamid (injured), Brad Smith (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

