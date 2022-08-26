New Orleans 27, L.A. Chargers 10

L.A. Chargers
0
10
0
0
—
10
New Orleans
14
3
7
3
—
27
First Quarter
First Quarter
NO_Ingram 1 run (Lutz kick), 9:19.
NO_Ingram 2 run (Lutz kick), 2:15.
Second Quarter
LAC_Rountree 1 run (Hopkins kick), 11:56.
LAC_FG Hopkins 51, :57.
NO_FG Lutz 47, :00.
Third Quarter
NO_Merritt 9 pass from Book (Lutz kick), 10:30.
Fourth Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 29, 2:29.
|
|LAC
|NO
|First downs
|11
|22
|Total Net Yards
|239
|366
|Rushes-yards
|19-64
|39-161
|Passing
|175
|205
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-25
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-28-0
|20-24-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-12
|1-8
|Punts
|4-45.75
|3-39.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-40
|8-52
|Time of Possession
|24:05
|35:55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Kelley 6-40, Rountree 6-12, Daniel 1-7, L.Brown 3-7, Horvath 1-1, Carter 1-(minus 1), Marks 1-(minus 2). New Orleans, Book 7-50, A.Smith 13-35, Ingram 9-34, Jones 8-23, Kamara 2-19.
PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Daniel 10-11-0-113, Stick 9-17-0-74. New Orleans, Book 11-15-0-81, Dalton 5-5-0-73, Winston 4-4-0-59.
RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers, Bandy 3-30, Bradford 3-23, Guyton 2-48, Kampmoyer 2-29, Rountree 2-12, Krommenhoek 1-19, Horvath 1-8, McKitty 1-8, Nabers 1-8, L.Brown 1-2, Kelley 1-1, Carter 1-(minus 1). New Orleans, Callaway 4-65, Merritt 4-32, Krull 4-24, Landry 2-35, Jones 2-12, Olave 1-19, A.Smith 1-16, Dixon 1-5, Kamara 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Chargers, Hopkins 50.
