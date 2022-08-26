On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
New Orleans 27, L.A. Chargers 10

The Associated Press
August 26, 2022 10:58 pm
L.A. Chargers
0
10
0
0

10

New Orleans
14
3
7
3

27

First Quarter

L.A. Chargers 0 10 0 0 10
New Orleans 14 3 7 3 27

First Quarter

NO_Ingram 1 run (Lutz kick), 9:19.

NO_Ingram 2 run (Lutz kick), 2:15.

Second Quarter

LAC_Rountree 1 run (Hopkins kick), 11:56.

LAC_FG Hopkins 51, :57.

NO_FG Lutz 47, :00.

Third Quarter

NO_Merritt 9 pass from Book (Lutz kick), 10:30.

Fourth Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 29, 2:29.

___

LAC NO
First downs 11 22
Total Net Yards 239 366
Rushes-yards 19-64 39-161
Passing 175 205
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 1-25 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-28-0 20-24-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-12 1-8
Punts 4-45.75 3-39.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-40 8-52
Time of Possession 24:05 35:55

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Kelley 6-40, Rountree 6-12, Daniel 1-7, L.Brown 3-7, Horvath 1-1, Carter 1-(minus 1), Marks 1-(minus 2). New Orleans, Book 7-50, A.Smith 13-35, Ingram 9-34, Jones 8-23, Kamara 2-19.

PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Daniel 10-11-0-113, Stick 9-17-0-74. New Orleans, Book 11-15-0-81, Dalton 5-5-0-73, Winston 4-4-0-59.

RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers, Bandy 3-30, Bradford 3-23, Guyton 2-48, Kampmoyer 2-29, Rountree 2-12, Krommenhoek 1-19, Horvath 1-8, McKitty 1-8, Nabers 1-8, L.Brown 1-2, Kelley 1-1, Carter 1-(minus 1). New Orleans, Callaway 4-65, Merritt 4-32, Krull 4-24, Landry 2-35, Jones 2-12, Olave 1-19, A.Smith 1-16, Dixon 1-5, Kamara 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Chargers, Hopkins 50.

