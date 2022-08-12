New York 80, Atlanta 70

NEW YORK (80)
Laney 5-10 5-5 17, N.Howard 6-12 2-3 14, Dolson 2-7 0-0 4, Dangerfield 7-12 3-5 18, Ionescu 6-11 2-2 15, Onyenwere 1-1 1-1 3, Xu 1-5 0-0 2, Allen 3-5 1-2 7, Johannes 0-2 0-0 0, Whitcomb 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 14-18 80.
ATLANTA (70)
Hillmon 2-4 0-0 4, R.Howard 3-14 5-6 14, Parker 4-9 5-6 13, Caldwell 4-8 1-1 9, Wheeler 6-11 3-3 16, Billings 1-2 2-6 4, Charles 0-0...
|New York
|31
|22
|17
|10
|—
|80
|Atlanta
|27
|15
|11
|17
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_New York 4-16 (Laney 2-5, Ionescu 1-2, Dangerfield 1-3, Dolson 0-1, Johannes 0-1, N.Howard 0-1, Xu 0-1, Allen 0-2), Atlanta 5-19 (R.Howard 3-8, Wheeler 1-2, McDonald 1-5, Caldwell 0-2, Parker 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 37 (N.Howard 12), Atlanta 36 (Billings 9). Assists_New York 20 (Dangerfield, Ionescu 6), Atlanta 13 (Wheeler 3). Total Fouls_New York 17, Atlanta 15. A_3,138 (3,500)
