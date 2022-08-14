On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

New York 87, Atlanta 83

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 4:14 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (83)

Hillmon 0-4 0-0 0, R.Howard 6-18 7-8 24, Parker 3-8 0-0 7, Caldwell 5-7 0-0 14, Wheeler 3-13 3-4 9, Billings 5-6 5-5 15, Vaughn 1-2 1-2 3, McDonald 4-16 3-3 11. Totals 27-74 19-22 83.

NEW YORK (87)

Laney 3-8 2-2 9, N.Howard 5-8 7-10 18, Dolson 6-11 0-0 15, Dangerfield 1-3 2-2 4, Ionescu 1-12 2-2 5, Onyenwere 1-1 2-2 5, Xu 1-2 3-4 6, Allen 3-7 0-0 7, Johannes 6-8...

READ MORE

ATLANTA (83)

Hillmon 0-4 0-0 0, R.Howard 6-18 7-8 24, Parker 3-8 0-0 7, Caldwell 5-7 0-0 14, Wheeler 3-13 3-4 9, Billings 5-6 5-5 15, Vaughn 1-2 1-2 3, McDonald 4-16 3-3 11. Totals 27-74 19-22 83.

NEW YORK (87)

Laney 3-8 2-2 9, N.Howard 5-8 7-10 18, Dolson 6-11 0-0 15, Dangerfield 1-3 2-2 4, Ionescu 1-12 2-2 5, Onyenwere 1-1 2-2 5, Xu 1-2 3-4 6, Allen 3-7 0-0 7, Johannes 6-8 0-0 18, Whitcomb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 18-22 87.

Atlanta 22 27 16 18 83
New York 26 26 15 20 87

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 10-31 (R.Howard 5-12, Caldwell 4-5, Parker 1-3, McDonald 0-4, Wheeler 0-7), New York 15-32 (Johannes 6-8, Dolson 3-5, Onyenwere 1-1, Xu 1-1, N.Howard 1-2, Allen 1-4, Laney 1-4, Ionescu 1-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 38 (Hillmon 7), New York 34 (Dolson 12). Assists_Atlanta 20 (R.Howard 7), New York 23 (Ionescu 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 20, New York 18. A_7,561 (17,732)

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal News Network interviewed agencies, associations and institutions about how they are integrating open source intelligence into national security strategy. Register today to download the full analysis and survey results. Register today to download the full analysis and survey results.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News