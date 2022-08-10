New York 91, Dallas 76

NEW YORK (91)
Allen 3-5 0-0 7, Howard 4-7 0-0 9, Dolson 3-8 0-0 7, Dangerfield 1-1 2-2 5, Ionescu 6-12 0-0 13, Onyenwere 2-3 1-2 5, Laney 3-5 4-4 11, Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Willoughby 0-0 0-0 0, Xu 2-6 2-2 6, Johannes 5-7 0-0 13, Whitcomb 5-8 1-1 15. Totals 34-62 10-11 91.
DALLAS (73)
Gray 3-10 3-4 11, Thornton 0-5 2-2 2, McCowan 6-12 5-7 17, Burton 4-5 4-4 15, Mabrey 8-22...
|New York
|18
|20
|29
|24
|—
|91
|Dallas
|31
|8
|18
|16
|—
|76
3-Point Goals_New York 13-27 (Whitcomb 4-7, Johannes 3-4, Allen 1-1, Dangerfield 1-1, Laney 1-1, Howard 1-2, Dolson 1-3, Ionescu 1-6, Xu 0-2), Dallas 8-20 (Burton 3-4, Mabrey 3-7, Gray 2-5, Collier 0-1, Kuier 0-1, Thornton 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 32 (Ionescu 9), Dallas 33 (McCowan 13). Assists_New York 21 (Ionescu 7), Dallas 13 (Mabrey 6). Total Fouls_New York 20, Dallas 14. A_3,795 (7,000)
