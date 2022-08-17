New York 98, Chicago 91

NEW YORK (98)
Howard 9-17 3-3 22, Laney 6-13 4-5 17, Dolson 5-11 0-0 13, Dangerfield 1-4 0-0 3, Ionescu 8-12 3-3 22, Onyenwere 1-2 0-0 2, Xu 1-4 2-2 4, Allen 2-5 0-0 4, Johannes 3-5 1-1 8, Whitcomb 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 37-75 13-14 98.
CHICAGO (91)
Copper 7-14 6-9 21, Meesseman 2-7 0-0 4, Parker 6-13 4-4 17, Quigley 7-14 2-3 18, Vandersloot 6-13 0-1 13, Stevens 6-8 2-2 16, Allemand 0-2...
|New York
|20
|28
|25
|25
|—
|98
|Chicago
|24
|21
|29
|17
|—
|91
3-Point Goals_New York 11-25 (Dolson 3-4, Ionescu 3-6, Dangerfield 1-2, Laney 1-2, Whitcomb 1-2, Johannes 1-3, Howard 1-4, Allen 0-1, Onyenwere 0-1), Chicago 7-25 (Stevens 2-3, Quigley 2-7, Copper 1-3, Parker 1-3, Vandersloot 1-4, Allemand 0-2, Meesseman 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 34 (Dolson, Howard, Ionescu 7), Chicago 37 (Parker 10). Assists_New York 28 (Johannes 7), Chicago 21 (Vandersloot 10). Total Fouls_New York 18, Chicago 12. A_7,524 (10,387)
