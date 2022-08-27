New York City FC faces Orlando City after shutout win

New York City FC (13-7-6, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (10-10-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC +135, NYCFC +186, Draw +240; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Chicago Fire 2-0, New York City FC faces Orlando City.

Orlando is 8-8-3 against conference opponents. Orlando has an 8-4 record in one-goal games.

NYCFC is 9-6-3 in Eastern Conference games. NYCFC is 5-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ercan Kara has eight goals and two assists for Orlando. Facundo Torres has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Valentin Castellanos has scored 13 goals with one assist for NYCFC. Gabriel Pereira has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 3-5-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NYCFC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Joey Dezart (injured), Ercan Kara (injured), Mauricio Pereyra (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured).

NYCFC: Keaton Parks (injured), Alexander Callens (injured), Santiago Rodriguez (injured), Alfredo Morales (injured), Maxi Moralez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

