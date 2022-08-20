New York City FC looks to end losing streak in matchup with the Chicago Fire

New York City FC (12-7-6, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (8-11-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +133, NYCFC +181, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC looks to end a three-game slide with a victory against the Chicago Fire.

New York City FC (12-7-6, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (8-11-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +133, NYCFC +181, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC looks to end a three-game slide with a victory against the Chicago Fire.

The Fire are 5-8-4 against conference opponents. The Fire have a 4-7 record in matches decided by one goal.

NYCFC is 8-6-3 in conference matchups. NYCFC has a +16 goal differential, scoring 46 goals while allowing 30.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. NYCFC won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko has scored five goals and added one assist for the Fire. Xherdan Shaqiri has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games.

Valentin Castellanos has scored 13 goals and added one assist for NYCFC. Santiago Rodriguez has three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 5-4-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NYCFC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Carlos Teran (injured), Jhon Espinoza (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured), Stanislav Ivanov (injured).

NYCFC: Keaton Parks (injured), Alexander Callens (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.