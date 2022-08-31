New York Red Bulls 1, Montreal 0

New York Red Bulls
1
0
—
1
Montreal
0
0
—
0
First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Morgan, 13 (Casseres Jr.), 43rd minute.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara; Montreal, James Pantemis, Sebastian Breza.
Yellow Cards_Harper, New York Red Bulls, 64th; Casseres Jr., New York Red Bulls, 90th+2; Piette, Montreal, 90th+5.
Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Chantal Boudreau, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Jon Freemon.
A_15,075.
___
Lineups
New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes; Cristhian Casseres Jr., Daniel Edelman, Omir Fernandez (Dru Yearwood, 86th), Luquinhas (Caden Clark, 55th), Lewis Morgan; Cameron Harper (Wikelman Carmona, 70th), Elias Manoel (Tom Barlow, 55th).
Montreal_James Pantemis; Gabriele Corbo (Zachary Brault-Guillard, 65th), Alistair Johnston (Jojea Kwizera, 75th), Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman; Mathieu Choiniere (Mason Toye, 75th), Djordje Mihailovic, Samuel Piette, Joaquin Torres (Kei Kamara, 65th), Victor Wanyama (Matko Miljevic, 65th); Romell Quioto.
