Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

New York Red Bulls 1, Montreal 0

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 9:50 pm
< a min read
      

New York Red Bulls
1
0

1

Montreal
0
0

0

First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Morgan, 13 (Casseres Jr.), 43rd minute.

Second Half_None.

        Insight by Recorded Future:...

READ MORE

New York Red Bulls 1 0 1
Montreal 0 0 0

First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Morgan, 13 (Casseres Jr.), 43rd minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara; Montreal, James Pantemis, Sebastian Breza.

Yellow Cards_Harper, New York Red Bulls, 64th; Casseres Jr., New York Red Bulls, 90th+2; Piette, Montreal, 90th+5.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Chantal Boudreau, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Jon Freemon.

A_15,075.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes; Cristhian Casseres Jr., Daniel Edelman, Omir Fernandez (Dru Yearwood, 86th), Luquinhas (Caden Clark, 55th), Lewis Morgan; Cameron Harper (Wikelman Carmona, 70th), Elias Manoel (Tom Barlow, 55th).

Montreal_James Pantemis; Gabriele Corbo (Zachary Brault-Guillard, 65th), Alistair Johnston (Jojea Kwizera, 75th), Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman; Mathieu Choiniere (Mason Toye, 75th), Djordje Mihailovic, Samuel Piette, Joaquin Torres (Kei Kamara, 65th), Victor Wanyama (Matko Miljevic, 65th); Romell Quioto.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|7 17th Annual AFCEA Oklahoma City Golf...
9|7 Zoom EBC Tour for Battelle
9|7 Exploring AI-Powered Automation for IT...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories