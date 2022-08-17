Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta 1

The Associated Press
August 17, 2022 9:51 pm
< a min read
      

New York Red Bulls
2
0

2

Atlanta
0
1

1

First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Morgan, 11 (Casseres Jr.), 11th minute; 2, New York Red Bulls, Tolkin, 1 (Casseres Jr.), 15th.

Second Half_3, Atlanta, Martínez, 6 (Araujo), 90th+4.

New York Red Bulls 2 0 2
Atlanta 0 1 1

First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Morgan, 11 (Casseres Jr.), 11th minute; 2, New York Red Bulls, Tolkin, 1 (Casseres Jr.), 15th.

Second Half_3, Atlanta, Martínez, 6 (Araujo), 90th+4.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara; Atlanta, Rocco Rios Novo, Raul Gudino.

Yellow Cards_Duncan, New York Red Bulls, 45th+4; Klimala, New York Red Bulls, 66th; Gutman, Atlanta, 80th; Miguel, New York Red Bulls, 87th.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Ryan Graves, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

A_42,555.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long (Dylan Nealis, 81st), Sean Nealis, John Tolkin; Cristhian Casseres Jr., Daniel Edelman, Luquinhas (Cameron Harper, 68th), Lewis Morgan, Dru Yearwood (Andres Reyes, 53rd); Patryk Klimala (Tom Barlow, 81st).

Atlanta_Rocco Rios Novo; Alan Franco, Ronald Hernandez (Andrew Gutman, 46th), Juan Sanchez, Caleb Wiley (Edwin Mosquera, 64th); Thiago Almada, Marcelino Moreno (Brooks Lennon, 46th), Santiago Sosa (Amar Sejdic, 85th); Luiz Araujo, Ronaldo Cisneros (Dom Dwyer, 64th), Josef Martínez.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|24 Davis-Monthan AFB Tech Expo
8|24 HashiCorp Dev(H)Ops User Group
8|24 Top 5 Zero Trust Practices to Stop...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories