New York Red Bulls play Inter Miami in conference action

Inter Miami CF (10-10-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (11-8-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -156, Inter Miami CF +385, Draw +299; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls host Inter Miami in conference play.

Inter Miami CF (10-10-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (11-8-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -156, Inter Miami CF +385, Draw +299; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls host Inter Miami in conference play.

The Red Bulls are 8-5-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Lewis Morgan leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 11. The Red Bulls have scored 41 goals.

Miami is 6-7-5 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is 3-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. Miami won the last game 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan has scored 11 goals with three assists for the Red Bulls. Serge Ngoma has two goals over the last 10 games.

Leonardo Campana has eight goals and one assist for Miami. Gonzalo Higuain has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 4-3-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Miami: 4-3-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Anthony Maucci (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured).

Miami: Robbie Robinson (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.