New York Red Bulls take home losing streak into matchup against Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati (8-8-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (11-8-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -142, FC Cincinnati +343, Draw +299; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls face Cincinnati looking to stop a three-game home slide.

FC Cincinnati (8-8-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (11-8-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -142, FC Cincinnati +343, Draw +299; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls face Cincinnati looking to stop a three-game home slide.

The Red Bulls are 8-5-5 in conference matchups. Lewis Morgan paces the eighth-ranked scoring team in the MLS with 11 goals. The Red Bulls have scored 40.

Cincinnati is 7-6-7 in conference games. Cincinnati is ninth in the Eastern Conference drawing 122 corner kicks, averaging 4.9 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan has 11 goals and three assists for the Red Bulls. Serge Ngoma has two goals over the past 10 games.

Brenner has scored nine goals and added four assists for Cincinnati. Luciano Acosta has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 2-1-7, averaging two goals, 6.1 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Anthony Maucci (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured).

Cincinnati: Beckham Sunderland (injured), Sergio Santos (injured), Ronald Matarrita (injured), Kenneth Vermeer (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.