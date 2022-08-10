On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
NFL Expanded Glance

August 10, 2022 10:00 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 11 27 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 27 11 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas 27, Jacksonville 11, Canton, OH

Thursday, Aug. 11

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Top Stories