Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 22, 2022 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
AFC
NFC
Div

Buffalo
2
0
0
1.000
69
39
2-0-0
0-0-0
2-0-0
0-0-0
0-0-0

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 69 39 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 24 21 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Miami 1 1 0 .500 39 39 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
New England 1 1 0 .500 41 33 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 2 0 0 1.000 41 33 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 23 26 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 50 54 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 39 67 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 47 27 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 48 40 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 44 34 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 45 61 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 68 44 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 49 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 38 33 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 40 61 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 48 43 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 39 35 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 42 44 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 0 2 0 .000 35 47 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 27 23 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 1 1 0 .500 33 41 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
New Orleans 0 2 0 .000 23 37 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 2 0 .000 27 39 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 46 25 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 1 1 0 .500 50 53 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 41 38 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 27 43 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 45 28 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 53 47 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 49 46 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 0 2 0 .000 36 59 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 27, Seattle 11

Friday’s Games

New England 20, Carolina 10

Green Bay 20, New Orleans 10

Houston 24, L.A. Rams 20

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 42, Denver 15

Detroit 27, Indianapolis 26

Kansas City 24, Washington 14

Las Vegas 15, Miami 13

Pittsburgh 16, Jacksonville 15

San Francisco 17, Minnesota 7

Tennessee 13, Tampa Bay 3

Dallas 32, L.A. Chargers 18

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 21, Cleveland 20

N.Y. Giants 25, Cincinnati 22

Baltimore 24, Arizona 17

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

