NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
AFC
NFC
Div
Buffalo
2
0
0
1.000
69
39
2-0-0
0-0-0
2-0-0
0-0-0
0-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|21
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|39
|39
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|33
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|41
|33
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|23
|26
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Indianapolis
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|50
|54
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Jacksonville
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|39
|67
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|27
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|48
|40
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|34
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|45
|61
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Las Vegas
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|68
|44
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Denver
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|32
|49
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|38
|33
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|40
|61
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|48
|43
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|39
|35
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|42
|44
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|35
|47
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|23
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|33
|41
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Orleans
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|23
|37
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|27
|39
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Chicago
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|46
|25
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|50
|53
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|38
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|27
|43
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|45
|28
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|53
|47
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|49
|46
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|36
|59
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
___
Thursday’s Games
Chicago 27, Seattle 11
Friday’s Games
New England 20, Carolina 10
Green Bay 20, New Orleans 10
Houston 24, L.A. Rams 20
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 42, Denver 15
Detroit 27, Indianapolis 26
Kansas City 24, Washington 14
Las Vegas 15, Miami 13
Pittsburgh 16, Jacksonville 15
San Francisco 17, Minnesota 7
Tennessee 13, Tampa Bay 3
Dallas 32, L.A. Chargers 18
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 21, Cleveland 20
N.Y. Giants 25, Cincinnati 22
Baltimore 24, Arizona 17
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New England at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
