On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 26, 2022 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
AFC
NFC
Div

Buffalo
2
0
0
1.000
69
39
2-0-0
0-0-0
2-0-0
0-0-0
0-0-0

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 69 39 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 2 0 0 1.000 48 37 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Miami 1 1 0 .500 39 39 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
New England 1 1 0 .500 41 33 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 3 0 0 1.000 58 33 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 23 26 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 50 54 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 39 67 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 47 27 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 48 40 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 44 34 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 45 61 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 68 44 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 2 1 0 .667 55 43 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0
Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 49 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 40 61 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 48 43 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 39 35 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 42 44 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 0 2 0 .000 35 47 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 43 47 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 1 1 0 .500 33 41 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
New Orleans 0 2 0 .000 23 37 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 2 0 .000 27 39 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 46 25 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 1 1 0 .500 50 53 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 1 2 0 .333 51 55 1-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 27 43 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 45 45 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 53 47 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 49 46 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 0 2 0 .000 36 59 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 17, Green Bay 10

Houston 17, San Francisco 0

        Insight by IBM: Join moderator Tom Temin and technology experts from civilian and defense agencies in this exclusive two-day webinar as they discuss AI-powered automation for IT. IBM's Melissa Long Dolson from IBM will follow with an industry analysis.

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|1 DigiMarCon UK 2022 - Digital Marketing,...
9|1 TECHSPO London 2022 Technology Expo...
9|1 Q3 Deltek + ArchiSnapper Customer Town...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories