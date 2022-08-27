On Air: This Just In
Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
N.Y. Jets 2 0 0 1.000 48 37 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 69 60 2-0-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Miami 1 1 0 .500 39 39 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
New England 1 2 0 .333 47 56 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 3 0 0 1.000 58 33 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 23 26 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 50 54 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 51 95 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 47 27 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 48 40 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 44 34 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 45 61 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Las Vegas 4 0 0 1.000 91 50 3-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 2 1 0 .667 55 43 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0
Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 49 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 0 3 0 .000 50 88 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 48 43 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 2 1 0 .667 66 61 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 42 44 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 0 2 0 .000 35 47 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Atlanta 2 1 0 .667 71 59 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 2 1 0 .667 54 41 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 50 47 1-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 2 0 .000 27 39 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 46 25 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 1 1 0 .500 50 53 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 1 2 0 .333 51 55 1-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 27 43 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 45 45 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 53 47 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 49 46 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 0 3 0 .000 62 86 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 17, Green Bay 10

Houston 17, San Francisco 0

Friday’s Games

Carolina 21, Buffalo 0

Dallas 27, Seattle 26

New Orleans 27, L.A. Chargers 10

Las Vegas 23, New England 6

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 28, Jacksonville 12

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

