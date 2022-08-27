NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|48
|37
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|69
|60
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|39
|39
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|New England
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|47
|56
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|58
|33
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|3-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|23
|26
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Indianapolis
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|50
|54
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Jacksonville
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|51
|95
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|27
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|48
|40
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|34
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|45
|61
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Las Vegas
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|91
|50
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|55
|43
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Denver
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|32
|49
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|50
|88
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|48
|43
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|66
|61
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|42
|44
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|35
|47
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|71
|59
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|54
|41
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Orleans
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|50
|47
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|27
|39
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Chicago
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|46
|25
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|50
|53
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Green Bay
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|51
|55
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|27
|43
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|45
|45
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|53
|47
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|49
|46
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|62
|86
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
___
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 17, Green Bay 10
Houston 17, San Francisco 0
Friday’s Games
Carolina 21, Buffalo 0
Dallas 27, Seattle 26
New Orleans 27, L.A. Chargers 10
Las Vegas 23, New England 6
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 28, Jacksonville 12
L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
