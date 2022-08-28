On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
N.Y. Jets 3 0 0 1.000 79 64 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 69 60 2-0-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Miami 2 1 0 .667 87 49 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
New England 1 2 0 .333 47 56 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 3 0 0 1.000 58 33 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 49 49 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 77 64 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 51 95 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 64 42 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 48 40 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 61 68 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 1 2 0 .333 64 55 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Las Vegas 4 0 0 1.000 91 50 3-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Denver 2 1 0 .667 55 62 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 2 1 0 .667 55 43 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 0 3 0 .000 50 88 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 2 1 0 .667 66 61 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667 75 74 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 52 92 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 0 3 0 .000 50 64 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Atlanta 2 1 0 .667 71 59 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 2 1 0 .667 54 41 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 50 47 1-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 3 0 .000 37 66 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 3 0 0 1.000 67 45 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 1 1 0 .500 50 53 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 1 2 0 .333 51 55 1-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 40 66 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 45 45 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 1 2 0 .333 76 73 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 1 2 0 .333 56 62 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 0 3 0 .000 62 86 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 17, Green Bay 10

Houston 17, San Francisco 0

Friday’s Games

Carolina 21, Buffalo 0

Dallas 27, Seattle 26

New Orleans 27, L.A. Chargers 10

Las Vegas 23, New England 6

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 28, Jacksonville 12

Cincinnati 16, L.A. Rams 7

Baltimore 17, Washington 15

Chicago 21, Cleveland 20

Miami 48, Philadelphia 10

Tennessee 26, Arizona 23

Indianapolis 27, Tampa Bay 10

Denver 23, Minnesota 13

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Jets 31, N.Y. Giants 27

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

