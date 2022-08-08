NFL Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New England
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|11
|27
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|11
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Las Vegas 27, Jacksonville 11, Canton, OH
Thursday, Aug. 11
N.Y. Giants at New England, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 12
Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
