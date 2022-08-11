On Air: Ask the CIO
NFL Glance

The Associated Press
August 11, 2022 10:00 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA

Buffalo
0
0
0
.000
0
0

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Chicago at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 19

Carolina at New England, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Miami, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 22

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 8 p.m.

Top Stories