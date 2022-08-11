NFL Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New England
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|11
|27
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|11
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at New England, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Chicago at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19
Carolina at New England, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 4 p.m.
Las Vegas at Miami, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 22
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 8 p.m.
