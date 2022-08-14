Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Glance

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA

Buffalo
1
0
0
1.000
27
24

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook,...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 24
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 26 24
N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 24 21
New England 0 1 0 .000 21 23

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 13
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 24 27
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 10 23
Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 24 51

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 23 10
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 24 13
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 32 25
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 23 36

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 17 7
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 53 31
Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 14 19
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 22 29

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 1 0 0 1.000 23 21
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 7 17
Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 21 24
Washington 0 1 0 .000 21 23

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 27 23
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 23 21
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 13 17
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 24 26

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 19 14
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27
Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 21 28
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 20 26

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 36 23
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 29 22
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 28 21
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 25 32

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Giants 23, New England 21

Baltimore 23, Tennessee 10

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal News Network interviewed agencies, associations and institutions about how they are integrating open source intelligence into national security strategy. Register today to download the full analysis and survey results. Register today to download the full analysis and survey results.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 27, Detroit 23

Cleveland 24, Jacksonville 13

Arizona 36, Cincinnati 23

N.Y. Jets 24, Philadelphia 21

San Francisco 28, Green Bay 21

Saturday’s Games

Carolina 23, Washington 21

Chicago 19, Kansas City 14

Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24

        Read more: Sports News

Pittsburgh 32, Seattle 25

Miami 26, Tampa Bay 24

Houston 17, New Orleans 13

Denver 17, Dallas 7

L.A. Rams 29, L.A. Chargers 22

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas 26, Minnesota 20

Thursday, Aug. 18

Chicago at Seattle, 8 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Friday, Aug. 19

Carolina at New England, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Miami, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 22

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News