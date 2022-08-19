NFL Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Buffalo
1
0
0
1.000
27
24
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|13
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|27
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|23
|Jacksonville
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|24
|51
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|10
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|13
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|32
|25
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|23
|36
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|7
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|53
|31
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|19
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|22
|29
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|21
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|17
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|24
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|23
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|23
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|33
|41
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|26
|New Orleans
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|23
|37
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|46
|25
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|38
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|23
|27
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|26
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|36
|23
|L.A. Rams
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|29
|22
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|28
|21
|Seattle
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|36
|59
___
Thursday’s Games
Chicago 27, Seattle 11
Friday’s Games
New England 20, Carolina 10
Green Bay 20, New Orleans 10
Houston at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 4 p.m.
Las Vegas at Miami, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New England at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
