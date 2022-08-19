Trending:
Sports News

NFL Glance

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 10:00 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA

Buffalo
1
0
0
1.000
27
24

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 24
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 26 24
N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 24 21
New England 1 1 0 .500 41 33

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 13
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 24 27
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 10 23
Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 24 51

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 23 10
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 24 13
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 32 25
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 23 36

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 17 7
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 53 31
Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 14 19
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 22 29

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 1 0 0 1.000 23 21
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 7 17
Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 21 24
Washington 0 1 0 .000 21 23

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 27 23
Carolina 1 1 0 .500 33 41
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 24 26
New Orleans 0 2 0 .000 23 37

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 46 25
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 41 38
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 20 26

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 36 23
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 29 22
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 28 21
Seattle 0 2 0 .000 36 59

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 27, Seattle 11

Friday’s Games

New England 20, Carolina 10

Green Bay 20, New Orleans 10

Houston at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Miami, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Top Stories