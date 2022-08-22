On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Glance

The Associated Press
August 22, 2022 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA

Buffalo
2
0
0
1.000
69
39

        Insight by Tableau: That, say federal data chiefs,...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 69 39
N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 24 21
Miami 1 1 0 .500 39 39
New England 1 1 0 .500 41 33

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 0 0 1.000 41 33
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 23 26
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 50 54
Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 39 67

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 47 27
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 48 40
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 44 34
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 45 61

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 68 44
Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 49
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 38 33
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 40 61

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 48 43
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 39 35
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 42 44
Washington 0 2 0 .000 35 47

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 27 23
Carolina 1 1 0 .500 33 41
New Orleans 0 2 0 .000 23 37
Tampa Bay 0 2 0 .000 27 39

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 46 25
Detroit 1 1 0 .500 50 53
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 41 38
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 27 43

West

W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 45 28
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 53 47
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 49 46
Seattle 0 2 0 .000 36 59

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 27, Seattle 11

Friday’s Games

New England 20, Carolina 10

        Insight by Tableau: That, say federal data chiefs, is a top priority as they seek to establish data-centric cultures within their agencies. We talk with FAA, FERC, NASA, NSF and USPTO about how they plan to make data accessible and trusted while maintaining governance.

Green Bay 20, New Orleans 10

Houston 24, L.A. Rams 20

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 42, Denver 15

Detroit 27, Indianapolis 26

Kansas City 24, Washington 14

Las Vegas 15, Miami 13

Pittsburgh 16, Jacksonville 15

San Francisco 17, Minnesota 7

        Read more: Sports News

Tennessee 13, Tampa Bay 3

Dallas 32, L.A. Chargers 18

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 21, Cleveland 20

N.Y. Giants 25, Cincinnati 22

Baltimore 24, Arizona 17

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

San Francisco at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News