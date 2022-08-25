Trending:
Sports News

NFL Glance

The Associated Press
August 25, 2022 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA

Buffalo
2
0
0
1.000
69
39

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 3 0 0 1.000 58 33
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 23 26
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 50 54
Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 39 67

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 47 27
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 48 40
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 44 34
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 45 61

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 68 44
Kansas City 2 1 0 .667 55 43
Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 49
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 40 61

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 48 43
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 39 35
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 42 44
Washington 0 2 0 .000 35 47

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 43 47
Carolina 1 1 0 .500 33 41
New Orleans 0 2 0 .000 23 37
Tampa Bay 0 2 0 .000 27 39

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 46 25
Detroit 1 1 0 .500 50 53
Green Bay 1 2 0 .333 51 55
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 27 43

West

W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 45 45
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 53 47
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 49 46
Seattle 0 2 0 .000 36 59

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 17, Green Bay 10

Houston 17, San Francisco 0

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Top Stories