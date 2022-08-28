On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Glance

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 10:00 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA

N.Y. Jets
3
0
0
1.000
79
64

        Insight by Recorded Future: As agencies across...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Jets 3 0 0 1.000 79 64
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 69 60
Miami 2 1 0 .667 87 49
New England 1 2 0 .333 47 56

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 3 0 0 1.000 58 33
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 49 49
Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 77 64
Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 51 95

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 64 42
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 48 40
Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 61 68
Cleveland 1 2 0 .333 64 55

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Las Vegas 4 0 0 1.000 91 50
Denver 2 1 0 .667 55 62
Kansas City 2 1 0 .667 55 43
L.A. Chargers 0 3 0 .000 50 88

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 1 0 .667 66 61
N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667 75 74
Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 52 92
Washington 0 3 0 .000 50 64

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 2 1 0 .667 71 59
Carolina 2 1 0 .667 54 41
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 50 47
Tampa Bay 0 3 0 .000 37 66

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 3 0 0 1.000 67 45
Detroit 1 1 0 .500 50 53
Green Bay 1 2 0 .333 51 55
Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 40 66

West

W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 45 45
Arizona 1 2 0 .333 76 73
L.A. Rams 1 2 0 .333 56 62
Seattle 0 3 0 .000 62 86

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 17, Green Bay 10

Houston 17, San Francisco 0

        Insight by Recorded Future: As agencies across Defense work to achieve the right mix of on-premise and cloud hosting, IT leaders says they must balance multiple demands. In this executive briefing, agency and industry experts will discuss the top priorities.

Friday’s Games

Carolina 21, Buffalo 0

Dallas 27, Seattle 26

New Orleans 27, L.A. Chargers 10

Las Vegas 23, New England 6

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 28, Jacksonville 12

Cincinnati 16, L.A. Rams 7

Baltimore 17, Washington 15

Chicago 21, Cleveland 20

        Read more: Sports News

Miami 48, Philadelphia 10

Tennessee 26, Arizona 23

Indianapolis 27, Tampa Bay 10

Denver 23, Minnesota 13

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Jets 31, N.Y. Giants 27

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News