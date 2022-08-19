NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals Qualifying

FridayAt Brainerd International RacewayBrainerd, Minn.Results after two rounds of qualifyingTop Fuel 1. Brittany Force, 3.685 seconds, 333.49 mph; 2. Justin Ashley, 3.691, 328.94; 3. Leah Pruett, 3.702, 330.47; 4. Tony Schumacher, 3.716, 325.92; 5. Billy Torrence, 3.726, 323.74; 6. Antron Brown, 3.742, 315.93; 7. Josh Hart, 3.746, 327.90; 8. Doug Kalitta, 3.747, 323.50; 9. Steve Torrence, 3.752, 323.97; 10. Austin Prock, 3.752, 323.35; 11. Mike Salinas, 3.765, 318.69; 12. Shawn Langdon, 3.782, 321.04; 13. Clay... READ MORE

Friday At Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, Minn. Results after two rounds of qualifying Top Fuel

1. Brittany Force, 3.685 seconds, 333.49 mph; 2. Justin Ashley, 3.691, 328.94; 3. Leah Pruett, 3.702, 330.47; 4. Tony Schumacher, 3.716, 325.92; 5. Billy Torrence, 3.726, 323.74; 6. Antron Brown, 3.742, 315.93; 7. Josh Hart, 3.746, 327.90; 8. Doug Kalitta, 3.747, 323.50; 9. Steve Torrence, 3.752, 323.97; 10. Austin Prock, 3.752, 323.35; 11. Mike Salinas, 3.765, 318.69; 12. Shawn Langdon, 3.782, 321.04; 13. Clay Millican, 3.836, 322.88; 14. Krista Baldwin, 4.056, 303.03; 15. Scott Farley, broke.

Funny Car

1. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.865, 330.31; 2. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.881, 331.45; 3. Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.885, 328.46; 4. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.893, 327.74; 5. J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.899, 333.91; 6. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.906, 326.24; 7. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.916, 315.78; 8. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.936, 326.79; 9. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.970, 320.66; 10. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.012, 303.23; 11. John Force, Camaro, 4.121, 242.98; 12. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 5.740, 121.99; 13. Chad Green, Mustang, 11.447, 31.31. Not Qualified: 14. Steven Densham, broke.

