Oakland 10, Washington 6

Oakland
Washington
ab
r
h
bi
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|10
|13
|10
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|
|Kemp lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Thomas lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Brown rf-1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Meneses rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Murphy c
|5
|2
|3
|5
|
|Voit 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogt dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Garcia 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pache cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|García 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Machín 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bride 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Stevenson cf-rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Abrams ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Allen ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|105
|040
|000
|—
|10
|Washington
|220
|100
|010
|—
|6
DP_Oakland 0, Washington 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Washington 7. 2B_Kemp 2 (21), Bride (4), Meneses 3 (6). HR_Garcia (1), Murphy (17), Thomas (14), García (5). SF_Cruz (3).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin W,7-11
|5
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|1
|6
|Pruitt
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Snead
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Acevedo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fedde L,5-9
|2
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|4
|Harvey
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cishek
|1
|
|2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Ramírez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Arano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McGee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Pruitt pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Irvin 2 (Abrams,Cruz).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:24. A_26,321 (41,339).
