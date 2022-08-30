Trending:
Oakland 10, Washington 6

The Associated Press
August 30, 2022 10:45 pm
Oakland

Washington

ab
r
h
bi

Oakland Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 10 13 10 Totals 36 6 11 6
Kemp lf 4 2 3 2 Thomas lf 4 2 2 2
Brown rf-1b 4 1 0 0 Meneses rf 5 1 3 2
Murphy c 5 2 3 5 Voit 1b 5 0 0 0
Vogt dh 5 0 1 0 Cruz dh 3 0 0 1
Garcia 1b 4 1 1 2 Ruiz c 4 0 1 0
Pache cf 0 0 0 0 García 2b 4 1 1 1
Machín 3b 4 0 0 0 Vargas 3b 4 0 1 0
Bride 2b 4 1 2 0 Robles cf 4 1 2 0
Stevenson cf-rf 4 2 1 0 Abrams ss 3 1 1 0
Allen ss 5 1 2 1
Oakland 105 040 000 10
Washington 220 100 010 6

DP_Oakland 0, Washington 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Washington 7. 2B_Kemp 2 (21), Bride (4), Meneses 3 (6). HR_Garcia (1), Murphy (17), Thomas (14), García (5). SF_Cruz (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Irvin W,7-11 5 1-3 9 5 5 1 6
Pruitt 2 2 1 1 0 2
Snead 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Acevedo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Washington
Fedde L,5-9 2 2-3 9 6 6 1 4
Harvey 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Cishek 1 2 4 4 2 2
Ramírez 2 1 0 0 1 0
Arano 1 0 0 0 0 1
McGee 1 0 0 0 1 1

Pruitt pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Irvin 2 (Abrams,Cruz).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:24. A_26,321 (41,339).

