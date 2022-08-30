Oakland 10, Washington 6

Oakland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
39
10
13
10
6
10
Kemp lf
4
2
3
2
1
0
.226
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|10
|13
|10
|6
|10
|
|Kemp lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.226
|Brown rf-1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.219
|Murphy c
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.258
|Vogt dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Garcia 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.321
|Pache cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Machín 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Bride 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.228
|Stevenson cf-rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.180
|Allen ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|1
|10
|
|Thomas lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.242
|Meneses rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.348
|Voit 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|García 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Abrams ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|Oakland
|105
|040
|000_10
|13
|0
|Washington
|220
|100
|010_6
|11
|0
LOB_Oakland 8, Washington 7. 2B_Kemp 2 (21), Bride (4), Meneses 3 (6). HR_Garcia (1), off Fedde; Murphy (17), off Cishek; Thomas (14), off Irvin; García (5), off Pruitt. RBIs_Murphy 5 (58), Garcia 2 (6), Allen (12), Kemp 2 (31), Thomas 2 (42), Cruz (63), Meneses 2 (11), García (27). CS_Robles (2). SF_Cruz.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Machín, Brown 2); Washington 3 (Cruz 2, Voit). RISP_Oakland 5 for 12; Washington 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Voit. GIDP_Brown.
DP_Washington 1 (García, Vargas, Voit).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, W, 7-11
|5
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|1
|6
|105
|3.35
|Pruitt
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|31
|4.76
|Snead
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.09
|Acevedo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.20
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde, L, 5-9
|2
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|4
|76
|5.29
|Harvey
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|2.62
|Cishek
|1
|
|2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|33
|4.64
|Ramírez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|3.03
|Arano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.61
|McGee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Pruitt 1-0, Snead 1-0, Harvey 2-2. HBP_Irvin 2 (Abrams,Cruz). PB_Ruiz (4).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:24. A_26,321 (41,339).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.