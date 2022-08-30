Trending:
Oakland 10, Washington 6

The Associated Press
August 30, 2022 10:45 pm
< a min read
      

Oakland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
39
10
13
10
6
10

Kemp lf
4
2
3
2
1
0
.226

Oakland 105 040 000_10 13 0
Washington 220 100 010_6 11 0

LOB_Oakland 8, Washington 7. 2B_Kemp 2 (21), Bride (4), Meneses 3 (6). HR_Garcia (1), off Fedde; Murphy (17), off Cishek; Thomas (14), off Irvin; García (5), off Pruitt. RBIs_Murphy 5 (58), Garcia 2 (6), Allen (12), Kemp 2 (31), Thomas 2 (42), Cruz (63), Meneses 2 (11), García (27). CS_Robles (2). SF_Cruz.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Machín, Brown 2); Washington 3 (Cruz 2, Voit). RISP_Oakland 5 for 12; Washington 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Voit. GIDP_Brown.

DP_Washington 1 (García, Vargas, Voit).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin, W, 7-11 5 1-3 9 5 5 1 6 105 3.35
Pruitt 2 2 1 1 0 2 31 4.76
Snead 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.09
Acevedo 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.20
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fedde, L, 5-9 2 2-3 9 6 6 1 4 76 5.29
Harvey 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 27 2.62
Cishek 1 2 4 4 2 2 33 4.64
Ramírez 2 1 0 0 1 0 19 3.03
Arano 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.61
McGee 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Pruitt 1-0, Snead 1-0, Harvey 2-2. HBP_Irvin 2 (Abrams,Cruz). PB_Ruiz (4).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:24. A_26,321 (41,339).

