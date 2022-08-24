Trending:
Oakland 3, Miami 2

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 12:42 am
Miami

Oakland

ab
r
h
bi

Miami Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 2 5 2 Totals 30 3 4 3
Berti 3b 3 0 0 0 Allen ss 4 1 1 0
Rojas ss 5 0 1 1 Langeliers c 4 1 0 0
Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 Murphy dh 3 0 1 0
Anderson dh 4 0 0 0 Pinder rf 4 0 1 2
Fortes c 4 1 2 1 Neuse 3b 3 0 0 0
Encarnación rf 4 0 0 0 Machín ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Leblanc 2b 2 0 1 0 MacKinnon 1b 4 1 0 0
Wendle ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Bolt cf 3 0 0 1
Burdick cf 4 1 0 0 Bride 2b 3 0 1 0
Williams lf 2 0 0 0 Brown lf 0 0 0 0
Bleday ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Kemp lf-2b 1 0 0 0
Miami 000 000 011 0 2
Oakland 000 002 000 1 3

LOB_Miami 7, Oakland 4. HR_Fortes (7). SB_Burdick (1). SF_Bolt (1). S_Kemp (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Luzardo 7 3 2 2 2 4
Okert 1 0 0 0 0 1
Floro 1 1 0 0 0 2
Bleier L,2-2 1-3 0 1 0 0 0
Oakland
Irvin 7 3 0 0 0 11
Jackson H,26 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Jiménez BS,11-14 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Puk W,3-1 1 0 0 0 1 2

Luzardo pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Jackson (Wendle). WP_Bleier.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:40. A_3,901 (46,847).

Top Stories