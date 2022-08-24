Oakland 3, Miami 2

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|
|Berti 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Allen ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Langeliers c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Murphy dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Anderson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pinder rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Fortes c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Neuse 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Encarnación rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machín ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leblanc 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|MacKinnon 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wendle ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bolt cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Burdick cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bride 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Williams lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bleday ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp lf-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|000
|000
|011
|0
|—
|2
|Oakland
|000
|002
|000
|1
|—
|3
LOB_Miami 7, Oakland 4. HR_Fortes (7). SB_Burdick (1). SF_Bolt (1). S_Kemp (5).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Luzardo
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Okert
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Floro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bleier L,2-2
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Jackson H,26
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Jiménez BS,11-14
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Puk W,3-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Luzardo pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Jackson (Wendle). WP_Bleier.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:40. A_3,901 (46,847).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.