Oakland 3, Miami 2

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 12:43 am
< a min read
      

Miami
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
2
5
2
2
14

Berti 3b
3
0
0
0
2
2
.263

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 4 3 2 7
Allen ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .205
Langeliers c 4 1 0 0 0 1 .233
Murphy dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .255
Pinder rf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .236
Neuse 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221
c-Machín ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226
MacKinnon 1b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .146
Bolt cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .202
Bride 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Brown lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Kemp lf-2b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .220
Miami 000 000 011 0_2 5 0
Oakland 000 002 000 1_3 4 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-hit by pitch for Leblanc in the 8th. b-struck out for Williams in the 8th. c-struck out for Neuse in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 7, Oakland 4. HR_Fortes (7), off Jiménez. RBIs_Rojas (30), Fortes (18), Pinder 2 (38), Bolt (13). SB_Burdick (1). CS_Burdick (0). SF_Bolt. S_Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Aguilar 2, Rojas); Oakland 1 (Neuse). RISP_Miami 1 for 5; Oakland 2 for 4.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Luzardo 7 3 2 2 2 4 102 3.34
Okert 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.51
Floro 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.57
Bleier, L, 2-2 1-3 0 1 0 0 0 6 3.62
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin 7 3 0 0 0 11 92 3.16
Jackson, H, 26 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 19 3.00
Jiménez, BS, 11-14 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 8 3.41
Puk, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.63

Inherited runners-scored_Jiménez 2-0. HBP_Jackson (Wendle). WP_Bleier.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:40. A_3,901 (46,847).

