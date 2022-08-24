Oakland 3, Miami 2

Miami
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
2
5
2
2
14
Berti 3b
3
0
0
0
2
2
.263
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|2
|7
|
|Allen ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Langeliers c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Murphy dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Pinder rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.236
|Neuse 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|c-Machín ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|MacKinnon 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.146
|Bolt cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.202
|Bride 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Brown lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Kemp lf-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Miami
|000
|000
|011
|0_2
|5
|0
|Oakland
|000
|002
|000
|1_3
|4
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-hit by pitch for Leblanc in the 8th. b-struck out for Williams in the 8th. c-struck out for Neuse in the 9th.
LOB_Miami 7, Oakland 4. HR_Fortes (7), off Jiménez. RBIs_Rojas (30), Fortes (18), Pinder 2 (38), Bolt (13). SB_Burdick (1). CS_Burdick (0). SF_Bolt. S_Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Aguilar 2, Rojas); Oakland 1 (Neuse). RISP_Miami 1 for 5; Oakland 2 for 4.
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|102
|3.34
|Okert
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.51
|Floro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.57
|Bleier, L, 2-2
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.62
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11
|92
|3.16
|Jackson, H, 26
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|3.00
|Jiménez, BS, 11-14
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|3.41
|Puk, W, 3-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.63
Inherited runners-scored_Jiménez 2-0. HBP_Jackson (Wendle). WP_Bleier.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:40. A_3,901 (46,847).
