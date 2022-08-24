Oakland 3, Miami 2

Miami

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 5 2 2 14 Berti 3b 3 0 0 0 2 2 .263 Rojas ss 5 0 1 1 0 0 .231 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .236 Anderson dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .243 Fortes c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .242 Encarnación rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .200 Leblanc 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .328 a-Wendle ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Burdick cf 4 1 0 0 0 3 .150 Williams lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .243 b-Bleday ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 4 3 2 7 Allen ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .205 Langeliers c 4 1 0 0 0 1 .233 Murphy dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .255 Pinder rf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .236 Neuse 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221 c-Machín ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226 MacKinnon 1b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .146 Bolt cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .202 Bride 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Brown lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Kemp lf-2b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .220

Miami 000 000 011 0_2 5 0 Oakland 000 002 000 1_3 4 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-hit by pitch for Leblanc in the 8th. b-struck out for Williams in the 8th. c-struck out for Neuse in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 7, Oakland 4. HR_Fortes (7), off Jiménez. RBIs_Rojas (30), Fortes (18), Pinder 2 (38), Bolt (13). SB_Burdick (1). CS_Burdick (0). SF_Bolt. S_Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Aguilar 2, Rojas); Oakland 1 (Neuse). RISP_Miami 1 for 5; Oakland 2 for 4.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Luzardo 7 3 2 2 2 4 102 3.34 Okert 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.51 Floro 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.57 Bleier, L, 2-2 1-3 0 1 0 0 0 6 3.62

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Irvin 7 3 0 0 0 11 92 3.16 Jackson, H, 26 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 19 3.00 Jiménez, BS, 11-14 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 8 3.41 Puk, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.63

Inherited runners-scored_Jiménez 2-0. HBP_Jackson (Wendle). WP_Bleier.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:40. A_3,901 (46,847).

