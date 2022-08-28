Trending:
Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 12:34 am
New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
1
4
1
3
9

Benintendi lf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.302

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 4 8 4 3 11
Kemp lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .221
Langeliers c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .234
Brown rf-1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .222
Vogt dh 2 1 1 1 0 1 .171
a-Pinder ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .236
Garcia 1b 3 0 2 2 0 1 .333
Pache cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Machín 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .219
Neuse 2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .217
Stevenson cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .174
Allen ss 2 1 1 0 0 0 .207
New York 000 010 000_1 4 0
Oakland 202 000 00x_4 8 1

a-walked for Vogt in the 5th.

E_Neuse (13). LOB_New York 6, Oakland 5. 2B_Vogt (2), Allen (9). RBIs_Higashioka (21), Vogt (17), Garcia 2 (4), Kemp (29). SB_Machín (1). CS_Machín (1). S_Allen.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Hicks, Higashioka); Oakland 3 (Kemp, Allen, Machín). RISP_New York 1 for 4; Oakland 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu. GIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_Oakland 1 (Neuse, Garcia).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Schmidt, L, 5-3 4 1-3 8 4 4 1 7 83 2.89
Banda 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 23 5.74
Weissert 2 0 0 0 0 3 26 11.57
Bard 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 1.80
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Martinez, W, 3-3 5 1-3 3 1 1 2 6 93 5.28
Moll, H, 14 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 30 2.70
Payamps, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.87
Acevedo, H, 19 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.26
Puk, S, 4-7 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.53

Inherited runners-scored_Weissert 1-0, Moll 1-0, Payamps 1-0. WP_Martinez, Payamps.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:19. A_29,498 (46,847).

