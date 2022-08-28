Trending:
Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 12:34 am
< a min read
      

New York

Oakland

ab
r
h
bi

New York Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 29 4 8 4
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 Kemp lf 4 1 1 1
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 Langeliers c 4 0 0 0
Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 Brown rf-1b 4 1 2 0
Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 Vogt dh 2 1 1 1
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 Pinder ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 Garcia 1b 3 0 2 2
Cabrera ss 3 0 0 0 Pache cf 1 0 0 0
Hicks cf 2 1 1 0 Machín 3b 3 0 1 0
Higashioka c 3 0 1 1 Neuse 2b 2 0 0 0
Stevenson cf-rf 3 0 0 0
Allen ss 2 1 1 0
New York 000 010 000 1
Oakland 202 000 00x 4

E_Neuse (13). DP_New York 0, Oakland 1. LOB_New York 6, Oakland 5. 2B_Vogt (2), Allen (9). SB_Machín (1). S_Allen (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Schmidt L,5-3 4 1-3 8 4 4 1 7
Banda 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
Weissert 2 0 0 0 0 3
Bard 1 0 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Martinez W,3-3 5 1-3 3 1 1 2 6
Moll H,14 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Payamps H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Acevedo H,19 1 0 0 0 0 1
Puk S,4-7 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Martinez, Payamps.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:19. A_29,498 (46,847).

