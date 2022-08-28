Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

New York
Oakland
ab
r
h
bi
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|8
|4
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brown rf-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vogt dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pinder ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garcia 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Cabrera ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Machín 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Neuse 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stevenson cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allen ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Oakland
|202
|000
|00x
|—
|4
E_Neuse (13). DP_New York 0, Oakland 1. LOB_New York 6, Oakland 5. 2B_Vogt (2), Allen (9). SB_Machín (1). S_Allen (2).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Schmidt L,5-3
|4
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Banda
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Weissert
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Martinez W,3-3
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Moll H,14
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Payamps H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Acevedo H,19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Puk S,4-7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Martinez, Payamps.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:19. A_29,498 (46,847).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.