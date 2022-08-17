Oakland 7, Texas 2

Oakland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
7
9
7
3
7
Allen ss
5
0
0
0
0
0
.209
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|3
|7
|
|Allen ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|MacKinnon 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.171
|Murphy c
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.251
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Stevenson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Bride 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Brown rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.229
|Neuse 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|a-Machín ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Langeliers dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Bolt cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|5
|5
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Viloria c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|Taveras cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.303
|Miller dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|b-Mathias ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|Smith 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|c-Duran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Oakland
|100
|200
|040_7
|9
|1
|Texas
|100
|000
|001_2
|6
|1
a-singled for Neuse in the 8th. b-doubled for Miller in the 9th. c-popped out for Smith in the 9th.
E_Oller (2), Viloria (3). LOB_Oakland 6, Texas 8. 2B_Murphy (27), García (23), Mathias (1). HR_Murphy 2 (16), off Ragans; Langeliers (1), off Sborz. RBIs_Murphy 3 (52), Pinder (35), Machín (5), Langeliers 2 (2), García (74), Mathias (1). SB_Thompson (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (MacKinnon, Langeliers 2); Texas 6 (Viloria, Semien 5). RISP_Oakland 3 for 7; Texas 2 for 9.
GIDP_Miller.
DP_Oakland 1 (MacKinnon, Allen, MacKinnon).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oller, W, 2-5
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|77
|6.63
|Jackson, H, 24
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|2.74
|Snead
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|31
|6.30
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.52
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ragans, L, 0-2
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|83
|5.02
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.16
|King
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|4.67
|Sborz
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|24
|5.49
Inherited runners-scored_Jiménez 2-0, Sborz 1-1. HBP_Barlow (Bride). WP_Oller, Ragans.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:00. A_14,846 (40,300).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.