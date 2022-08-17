Trending:
Oakland 7, Texas 2

The Associated Press
August 17, 2022 11:22 pm
1 min read
      

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 7 9 7 3 7
Allen ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .209
MacKinnon 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .171
Murphy c 5 3 3 3 0 1 .251
Pinder lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .237
Stevenson cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Bride 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Brown rf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .229
Neuse 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .229
a-Machín ph-3b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .223
Langeliers dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .250
Bolt cf-rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .202
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 5 5
Semien 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Seager ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .252
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288
García rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .254
Viloria c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .208
Taveras cf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .303
Miller dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .205
b-Mathias ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 1.000
Smith 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .221
c-Duran ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Thompson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238
Oakland 100 200 040_7 9 1
Texas 100 000 001_2 6 1

a-singled for Neuse in the 8th. b-doubled for Miller in the 9th. c-popped out for Smith in the 9th.

E_Oller (2), Viloria (3). LOB_Oakland 6, Texas 8. 2B_Murphy (27), García (23), Mathias (1). HR_Murphy 2 (16), off Ragans; Langeliers (1), off Sborz. RBIs_Murphy 3 (52), Pinder (35), Machín (5), Langeliers 2 (2), García (74), Mathias (1). SB_Thompson (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (MacKinnon, Langeliers 2); Texas 6 (Viloria, Semien 5). RISP_Oakland 3 for 7; Texas 2 for 9.

GIDP_Miller.

DP_Oakland 1 (MacKinnon, Allen, MacKinnon).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Oller, W, 2-5 6 5 1 1 1 4 77 6.63
Jackson, H, 24 1 0 0 0 2 1 19 2.74
Snead 1 1 1 1 2 0 31 6.30
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.52
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ragans, L, 0-2 5 4 3 3 1 3 83 5.02
Barlow 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 3.16
King 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 19 4.67
Sborz 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 2 24 5.49

Inherited runners-scored_Jiménez 2-0, Sborz 1-1. HBP_Barlow (Bride). WP_Oller, Ragans.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:00. A_14,846 (40,300).

Top Stories