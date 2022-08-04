Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|8
|8
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|
|Kemp lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Ward rf-3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Laureano cf-rf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|
|Ohtani dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Murphy dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brown 1b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gosselin ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bolt cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sierra ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adell lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bride 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Machín 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Allen ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Moniak cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fletcher ph-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stassi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|006
|200
|000
|—
|8
|Los Angeles
|111
|101
|101
|—
|7
DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Oakland 6, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Laureano (16), Murphy (26), Allen (7), Rengifo (14). HR_Brown (16), Laureano (12), Ohtani 2 (24), Suzuki (3), Ward (14), Adell (4), Walsh (14), Moniak (1). SB_Vogt (1), Brown (8).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Blackburn W,7-6
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Moll
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Snead H,5
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jiménez H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jackson H,23
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Puk S,3-6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Junk L,1-1
|2
|1-3
|5
|6
|6
|2
|2
|Toussaint
|4
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|6
|Wantz
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chavez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Snead (Fletcher). WP_Toussaint.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:27. A_23,849 (45,517).
