Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 1:01 am
< a min read
      

Oakland

Los Angeles

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by LexisNexis: During this exclusive webinar, learn how organizations are curating the best digital experience for citizens and customers alike.

ab
r

READ MORE

Oakland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 8 8 8 Totals 35 7 9 7
Kemp lf 4 2 1 0 Ward rf-3b 5 1 1 1
Laureano cf-rf 5 2 2 4 Ohtani dh 5 2 3 2
Murphy dh 5 1 1 2 Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0
Brown 1b 2 1 2 2 Rojas 3b 3 0 0 0
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 Gosselin ph 0 0 0 0
Bolt cf 1 0 0 0 Sierra ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Vogt c 3 0 0 0 Adell lf 4 1 1 1
Bride 2b 2 0 1 0 Walsh 1b 4 1 1 1
Machín 3b 4 1 0 0 Suzuki c 4 1 1 1
Allen ss 3 1 1 0 Moniak cf 4 1 1 1
Velazquez ss 1 0 0 0
Fletcher ph-ss 0 0 0 0
Stassi ph 0 0 0 0
Oakland 006 200 000 8
Los Angeles 111 101 101 7

DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Oakland 6, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Laureano (16), Murphy (26), Allen (7), Rengifo (14). HR_Brown (16), Laureano (12), Ohtani 2 (24), Suzuki (3), Ward (14), Adell (4), Walsh (14), Moniak (1). SB_Vogt (1), Brown (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Blackburn W,7-6 5 6 4 4 1 3
Moll 1 1 1 1 0 1
Snead H,5 1 1 1 1 0 0
Jiménez H,3 1 0 0 0 0 3
Jackson H,23 2-3 1 1 1 1 2
Puk S,3-6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Junk L,1-1 2 1-3 5 6 6 2 2
Toussaint 4 1-3 2 2 2 5 6
Wantz 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 0
Chavez 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Snead (Fletcher). WP_Toussaint.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

T_3:27. A_23,849 (45,517).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|11 Minnesota Digital Government Summit
8|11 Catching Up: Financial Strategies for...
8|11 Okta Demo Desk
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories