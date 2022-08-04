Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7

Oakland
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|8
|8
|8
|10
|
|Kemp lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Laureano cf-rf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.227
|Murphy dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.244
|Brown 1b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|.236
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.197
|Bolt cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.152
|Bride 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.222
|Machín 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Allen ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.197
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|2
|9
|
|Ward rf-3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Ohtani dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|b-Gosselin ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|c-Sierra ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Adell lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.189
|Moniak cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.178
|a-Fletcher ph-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|d-Stassi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Oakland
|006
|200
|000_8
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|111
|101
|101_7
|9
|0
a-hit by pitch for Velazquez in the 7th. b- for Rojas in the 8th. c-struck out for Gosselin in the 8th. d-walked for Fletcher in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 6, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Laureano (16), Murphy (26), Allen (7), Rengifo (14). HR_Brown (16), off Junk; Laureano (12), off Toussaint; Ohtani (23), off Blackburn; Suzuki (3), off Blackburn; Ward (14), off Blackburn; Adell (4), off Blackburn; Walsh (14), off Moll; Ohtani (24), off Snead; Moniak (1), off Jackson. RBIs_Laureano 4 (27), Murphy 2 (47), Brown 2 (46), Ohtani 2 (64), Suzuki (12), Ward (36), Adell (14), Walsh (42), Moniak (1). SB_Vogt (1), Brown (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Kemp, Machín, Bolt); Los Angeles 2 (Rojas, Adell). RISP_Oakland 4 for 7; Los Angeles 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Rojas. GIDP_Machín, Piscotty, Ward.
DP_Oakland 1 (Allen, Bride, Brown); Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Velazquez, Walsh; Rengifo, Velazquez, Walsh).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn, W, 7-6
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|92
|4.28
|Moll
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|1.82
|Snead, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|6.12
|Jiménez, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|4.21
|Jackson, H, 23
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|16
|3.00
|Puk, S, 3-6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.01
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junk, L, 1-1
|2
|1-3
|5
|6
|6
|2
|2
|55
|6.48
|Toussaint
|4
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|6
|85
|4.32
|Wantz
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.07
|Tepera
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.15
|Chavez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Puk 1-0, Wantz 1-0. HBP_Snead (Fletcher). WP_Toussaint.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:27. A_23,849 (45,517).
