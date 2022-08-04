Trending:
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 1:02 am
1 min read
      

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 8 8 8 8 10
Kemp lf 4 2 1 0 1 0 .214
Laureano cf-rf 5 2 2 4 0 2 .227
Murphy dh 5 1 1 2 0 3 .244
Brown 1b 2 1 2 2 3 0 .236
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .197
Bolt cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Vogt c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .152
Bride 2b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .222
Machín 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .192
Allen ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .197
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 9 7 2 9
Ward rf-3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .272
Ohtani dh 5 2 3 2 0 1 .258
Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278
Rojas 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .111
b-Gosselin ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .138
c-Sierra ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Adell lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .227
Walsh 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .231
Suzuki c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .189
Moniak cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .167
Velazquez ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .178
a-Fletcher ph-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
d-Stassi ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .212
Oakland 006 200 000_8 8 0
Los Angeles 111 101 101_7 9 0

a-hit by pitch for Velazquez in the 7th. b- for Rojas in the 8th. c-struck out for Gosselin in the 8th. d-walked for Fletcher in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 6, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Laureano (16), Murphy (26), Allen (7), Rengifo (14). HR_Brown (16), off Junk; Laureano (12), off Toussaint; Ohtani (23), off Blackburn; Suzuki (3), off Blackburn; Ward (14), off Blackburn; Adell (4), off Blackburn; Walsh (14), off Moll; Ohtani (24), off Snead; Moniak (1), off Jackson. RBIs_Laureano 4 (27), Murphy 2 (47), Brown 2 (46), Ohtani 2 (64), Suzuki (12), Ward (36), Adell (14), Walsh (42), Moniak (1). SB_Vogt (1), Brown (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Kemp, Machín, Bolt); Los Angeles 2 (Rojas, Adell). RISP_Oakland 4 for 7; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Rojas. GIDP_Machín, Piscotty, Ward.

DP_Oakland 1 (Allen, Bride, Brown); Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Velazquez, Walsh; Rengifo, Velazquez, Walsh).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Blackburn, W, 7-6 5 6 4 4 1 3 92 4.28
Moll 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 1.82
Snead, H, 5 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 6.12
Jiménez, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 4.21
Jackson, H, 23 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 16 3.00
Puk, S, 3-6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.01
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Junk, L, 1-1 2 1-3 5 6 6 2 2 55 6.48
Toussaint 4 1-3 2 2 2 5 6 85 4.32
Wantz 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.07
Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.15
Chavez 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Puk 1-0, Wantz 1-0. HBP_Snead (Fletcher). WP_Toussaint.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:27. A_23,849 (45,517).

Top Stories