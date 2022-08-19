Orioles host the Red Sox to start 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (59-60, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (61-57, fourth in the AL East) Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-4, 4.18 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (9-9, 4.48 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -110, Red Sox -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Baltimore has a 33-22 record in home games and a 61-57 record overall. The Orioles have gone 45-18 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Boston is 59-60 overall and 30-30 on the road. The Red Sox have gone 27-16 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Orioles hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 11 home runs, 35 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .263 for the Orioles. Jorge Mateo is 11-for-35 with three doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has 31 doubles and nine home runs for the Red Sox. Tommy Pham is 14-for-46 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Red Sox: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

