Orioles play the Rays after Mateo’s 5-hit game

Baltimore Orioles (59-53, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (58-53, fourth in the AL East) St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: DL Hall (0-0); Rays: Shane McClanahan (10-5, 2.24 ERA, .83 WHIP, 161 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -182, Orioles +157; over/under is 7 runs

Baltimore Orioles (59-53, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (58-53, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: DL Hall (0-0); Rays: Shane McClanahan (10-5, 2.24 ERA, .83 WHIP, 161 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -182, Orioles +157; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Tampa Bay Rays after Jorge Mateo had five hits on Friday in a 10-3 win over the Rays.

Tampa Bay is 33-22 in home games and 58-53 overall. The Rays are 38-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Baltimore is 59-53 overall and 26-32 on the road. The Orioles have a 41-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the 18th time this season. The Orioles are up 9-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 14 home runs while slugging .428. David Peralta is 10-for-36 with two doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has 26 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Orioles. Mateo is 14-for-36 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .206 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Orioles: 8-2, .300 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.