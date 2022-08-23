Trending:
Orioles take on the White Sox in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Chicago White Sox (62-60, third in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (63-58, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-5, 2.09 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 178 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (3-1, 4.86 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -148, Orioles +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles start a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Baltimore is 35-23 at home and 63-58 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .307 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Chicago has gone 32-29 in road games and 62-60 overall. The White Sox are 31-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Orioles are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 11 home runs, 37 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .265 for the Orioles. Jorge Mateo is 14-for-37 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 29 doubles and 14 home runs for the White Sox. Josh Harrison is 12-for-37 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

White Sox: 6-4, .281 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Michael Kopech: day-to-day (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (knee), Leury Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

