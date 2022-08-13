Orlando City 1, New York Red Bulls 0

Orlando City
1
0
—
1
New York Red Bulls
0
0
—
0
First Half_1, Orlando City, Torres, 5 (Junior Urso), 17th minute.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara.
Yellow Cards_Tolkin, New York Red Bulls, 12th; Moutinho, Orlando City, 16th; Casseres Jr., New York Red Bulls, 32nd.
Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Jason White, Joseph Dickerson. 4th Official_Elijio Arreguin.
___
Lineups
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Kyle Smith; Cesar Araujo, Junior Urso, Mauricio Pereyra (Andres Perea, 90th+1), Facundo Torres (Wilder Cartagena, 90th+1); Benji Michel (Tesho Akindele, 67th), Alexandre Pato (Jake Mulraney, 45th+1).
New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan (Cameron Harper, 64th), Aaron Long, Sean Nealis, John Tolkin; Frankie Amaya (Omir Fernandez, 59th), Cristhian Casseres Jr., Luquinhas, Lewis Morgan, Dru Yearwood (Daniel Edelman, 78th); Patryk Klimala (Tom Barlow, 78th).
