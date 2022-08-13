On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Orlando City 1, New York Red Bulls 0

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 8:20 pm
< a min read
      

Orlando City
1
0

1

New York Red Bulls
0
0

0

First Half_1, Orlando City, Torres, 5 (Junior Urso), 17th minute.

Second Half_None.

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In...

READ MORE

Orlando City 1 0 1
New York Red Bulls 0 0 0

First Half_1, Orlando City, Torres, 5 (Junior Urso), 17th minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Tolkin, New York Red Bulls, 12th; Moutinho, Orlando City, 16th; Casseres Jr., New York Red Bulls, 32nd.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Jason White, Joseph Dickerson. 4th Official_Elijio Arreguin.

___

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Kyle Smith; Cesar Araujo, Junior Urso, Mauricio Pereyra (Andres Perea, 90th+1), Facundo Torres (Wilder Cartagena, 90th+1); Benji Michel (Tesho Akindele, 67th), Alexandre Pato (Jake Mulraney, 45th+1).

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan (Cameron Harper, 64th), Aaron Long, Sean Nealis, John Tolkin; Frankie Amaya (Omir Fernandez, 59th), Cristhian Casseres Jr., Luquinhas, Lewis Morgan, Dru Yearwood (Daniel Edelman, 78th); Patryk Klimala (Tom Barlow, 78th).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News