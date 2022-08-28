Orlando City 2, New York City FC 1

New York City FC
0
1
—
1
Orlando City
1
1
—
2
First Half_1, Orlando City, Junior Urso, 4 (Torres), 7th minute.
Second Half_2, New York City FC, Moralez, 2 (Thiago), 53rd; 3, Orlando City, Akindele, 2 (Angulo), 90th+6.
|New York City FC
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Orlando City
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Orlando City, Junior Urso, 4 (Torres), 7th minute.
Second Half_2, New York City FC, Moralez, 2 (Thiago), 53rd; 3, Orlando City, Akindele, 2 (Angulo), 90th+6.
Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar.
Yellow Cards_Haak, New York City FC, 45th+1; Carlos, Orlando City, 50th; Moralez, New York City FC, 89th; Chanot, New York City FC, 90th+3.
Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Mike Rottersman, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.
___
Lineups
New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Maxime Chanot, Thiago Martins (Tayvon Gray, 25th), Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo, Justin Haak, Maxi Moralez; Gabriel Pereira, Talles Magno (Heber, 79th), Thiago (Andres Jasson, 75th).
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Joao Moutinho, Ruan (Kyle Smith, 78th), Rodrigo Schlegel; Wilder Cartagena (Ivan Angulo, 65th), Junior Urso, Facundo Torres; Ercan Kara (Cesar Araujo, 58th), Benji Michel (Tesho Akindele, 78th), Jake Mulraney (Andres Perea, 64th).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.