Sports News

Orlando City 2, New York City FC 1

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 10:12 pm
New York City FC
0
1

1

Orlando City
1
1

2

First Half_1, Orlando City, Junior Urso, 4 (Torres), 7th minute.

Second Half_2, New York City FC, Moralez, 2 (Thiago), 53rd; 3, Orlando City, Akindele, 2 (Angulo), 90th+6.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar.

Yellow Cards_Haak, New York City FC, 45th+1; Carlos, Orlando City, 50th; Moralez, New York City FC, 89th; Chanot, New York City FC, 90th+3.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Mike Rottersman, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Maxime Chanot, Thiago Martins (Tayvon Gray, 25th), Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo, Justin Haak, Maxi Moralez; Gabriel Pereira, Talles Magno (Heber, 79th), Thiago (Andres Jasson, 75th).

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Joao Moutinho, Ruan (Kyle Smith, 78th), Rodrigo Schlegel; Wilder Cartagena (Ivan Angulo, 65th), Junior Urso, Facundo Torres; Ercan Kara (Cesar Araujo, 58th), Benji Michel (Tesho Akindele, 78th), Jake Mulraney (Andres Perea, 64th).

Sports News