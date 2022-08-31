Trending:
Orlando City 3, Seattle 2

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 11:33 pm
Seattle
1
1

2

Orlando City
0
3

3

First Half_1, Seattle, Rusnak, 3, 26th minute.

Second Half_2, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 7, 52nd; 3, Orlando City, Torres, 6 (Moutinho), 53rd; 4, Orlando City, Kara, 9 (penalty kick), 68th; 5, Orlando City, Smith, 2 (Torres), 90th+1.

Seattle 1 1 2
Orlando City 0 3 3

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar.

Yellow Cards_Roldan, Seattle, 36th; Carlos, Orlando City, 61st; Moutinho, Orlando City, 90th.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Ryan Graves, Tyler Wyrostek, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Jimmy Medranda (Kelyn Rowe, 55th), Jackson Ragen, Nouhou Tolo; Danny Leyva (Josh Atencio, 72nd), Nicolas Lodeiro, Alex Roldan, Albert Rusnak; Jordan Morris (Will Bruin, 87th), Raul Ruidiaz.

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Joao Moutinho, Ruan (Benji Michel, 64th), Rodrigo Schlegel; Cesar Araujo, Junior Urso, Mauricio Pereyra (Kyle Smith, 76th); Tesho Akindele (Ercan Kara, 64th), Ivan Angulo (Andres Perea, 76th), Nicholas Gioacchini (Facundo Torres, 46th).

