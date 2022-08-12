Orlando City brings losing streak into match with the New York Red Bulls

Orlando City SC (8-10-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (10-7-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -144, Orlando City SC +357, Draw +286; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City will try to break a three-game slide when it visits the New York Red Bulls.

Orlando City SC (8-10-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (10-7-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -144, Orlando City SC +357, Draw +286; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City will try to break a three-game slide when it visits the New York Red Bulls.

The Red Bulls are 7-4-5 in Eastern Conference games. The Red Bulls are seventh in the Eastern Conference with 104 shots on goal, averaging 4.3 per game.

Orlando is 6-8-3 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando is 4-1-1 when it scores a pair of goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Red Bulls won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis Morgan has scored 10 goals and added three assists for the Red Bulls. John Tolkin has two assists over the last 10 games.

Ercan Kara has scored seven goals with two assists for Orlando. Facundo Torres has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Orlando: 2-5-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Anthony Maucci (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured).

Orlando: Joey Dezart (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

