Orlando City visits Charlotte FC after shutout victory

Orlando City SC (9-10-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (10-14-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte FC +127, Orlando City SC +196, Draw +246; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New York Red Bulls 1-0, Orlando City visits Charlotte FC.

Charlotte is 7-10-1 against conference opponents. Charlotte has a 4-9 record in matches decided by one goal.

Orlando is 7-8-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 7-4 in one-goal matches.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. Orlando won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karol Swiderski has scored eight goals with three assists for Charlotte. Yordy Reyna has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Ercan Kara has seven goals and two assists for Orlando. Facundo Torres has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 4-6-0, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Orlando: 3-5-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.0 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Kerwin Vargas (injured), Vinicius Mello (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured).

Orlando: Joey Dezart (injured), Ercan Kara (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

