Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Osaka wins at San Jose in 1st match since May

The Associated Press
August 2, 2022 11:33 pm
< a min read
      

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka won the first match she’s played since May, beating Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 on Tuesday night at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Osaka hit 11 aces and saved 7 of 8 break points in the hard-court tournament that serves as a tuneup for the U.S. Open.

Osaka had not played anywhere since a first-round loss to Amanda Anisimova at the French Open on May...

READ MORE

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka won the first match she’s played since May, beating Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 on Tuesday night at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Osaka hit 11 aces and saved 7 of 8 break points in the hard-court tournament that serves as a tuneup for the U.S. Open.

Osaka had not played anywhere since a first-round loss to Amanda Anisimova at the French Open on May 23.

The former No. 1-ranked player was bothered by her left Achilles tendon during that defeat, then cited that lingering injury when she pulled out of Wimbledon in June.

        Insight by LexisNexis: During this exclusive webinar, learn how organizations are curating the best digital experience for citizens and customers alike.

Osaka won the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2020.

Another past champion at Flushing Meadows, 2019 winner Bianca Andreescu, lost Tuesday in San Jose, beaten 6-4, 6-2 by Shelby Rogers.

In other first-round action, qualifier Elizabeth Mandlik won her WTA debut, defeating Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-3, 6-3, and No. 9 seed Veronika Kudermetova beat Camila Giorgi 7-6 (2), 4-6, 7-5.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|9 2022 Data Analytics Round Tables
8|9 Implementing Proactive Security with...
8|9 Cybersecurity Executive Order:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories