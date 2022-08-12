Osorio leads Toronto against the Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers (7-6-12, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto FC (7-12-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC -113, Portland +268, Draw +279; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Osorio leads Toronto into a matchup with the Portland Timbers after scoring two goals against Nashville.

Toronto is 6-5-1 at home. Toronto is 0-4-1 when it scores only one goal.

The Timbers are 2-4-6 on the road. The Timbers rank third in the Western Conference with 41 goals led by Jaroslaw Niezgoda with nine.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Jimenez has scored eight goals with two assists for Toronto. Osorio has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Niezgoda has nine goals for the Timbers. Santiago Moreno has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 3-5-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Timbers: 4-0-6, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Noble Okello (injured), Mark Anthony Kaye (injured), Quentin Westberg (injured).

Timbers: Diego Gutierrez (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured), George Fochive (injured), Felipe Mora (injured).

