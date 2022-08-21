Padraig Harrington wins DICK’S Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Padraig Harrington won the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open on Sunday for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the year. Harrington closed with a 5-under 67 at En-Joie Golf Club for a three-stroke victory over Mike Weir and Thongchai Jaidee. “Unusual for me, no drama, no real drama,” Harrington said. “Normally, I create something coming home. … Got the right breaks at the right time, holed the right putts and played... READ MORE

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Padraig Harrington won the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open on Sunday for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the year.

Harrington closed with a 5-under 67 at En-Joie Golf Club for a three-stroke victory over Mike Weir and Thongchai Jaidee.

“Unusual for me, no drama, no real drama,” Harrington said. “Normally, I create something coming home. … Got the right breaks at the right time, holed the right putts and played nicely.”

A stroke behind Weir entering the day, Harrington birdied Nos. 2, 3, 9, 11 and 12 in a bogey-free round to finish at 16-under 200.

“I really like the greens. Greens were awesome,” Harrington said. “I committed to giving my putts a run all week, which I did and I holed my fair share. Played nicely. The golf course suited me. ”

The 50-year-old Irishman won the U.S. Senior Open in late June at Saucon Valley. He also has four runner-up finishes and a tie for third in 11 starts this year.

Weir shot a 71, and Thongchai had a 66.

Jim Furyk (68) and Vijay Singh (69) were 12 under, and 64-year-old Bernhard Langer (68) followed at 10 under with Darren Clarke (69), Ken Tanigawa (68) and Gene Sauers (70).

