Padres lefty Blake Snell cleared to start after accident

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 9:34 pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell was cleared to pitch Friday night against the Washington Nationals after being involved in a minor traffic collision the night before.

Manager Bob Melvin said Snell was not injured.

“You don’t expect those types of things,” Melvin said. “Physically, he’s fine. But that can shake you up a little bit. Our guys checked him out today, and we’ve talked to him, and he’s ready to pitch. So I think we probably got lucky.”

The San Diego Union-Tribune r eported that Snell was parked on the side of Interstate 5 for a traffic stop when his car was struck by another car.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

