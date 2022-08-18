Padres start 4-game series against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (39-80, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (66-54, second in the NL West) San Diego; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-5, 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (10-6, 3.40 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -384, Nationals +298; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Washington Nationals on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

San Diego is 66-54 overall and 33-24 in home games. The Padres have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .320.

Washington has gone 20-36 in road games and 39-80 overall. The Nationals are 27-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 30 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 73 RBI while hitting .305 for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 12-for-35 with seven doubles over the past 10 games.

Luke Voit leads Washington with 16 home runs while slugging .417. Joey Meneses is 14-for-34 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Nationals: Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (groin), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

