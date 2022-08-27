Padres take on the Royals after Azocar’s 4-hit game

San Diego Padres (69-58, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (51-76, fourth in the AL Central) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (10-7, 3.39 ERA, .99 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-8, 4.58 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -227, Royals +186; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Kansas City Royals after Jose Azocar had four hits on Friday in a 13-5 win over the Royals.

Kansas City has a 51-76 record overall and a 31-36 record at home. The Royals have gone 19-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Diego has gone 34-30 in road games and 69-58 overall. The Padres have the ninth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.74.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has a .254 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 21 doubles, six triples and 18 home runs. Salvador Perez is 10-for-35 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 31 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 76 RBI while hitting .297 for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 13-for-37 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .187 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Padres: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jon Heasley: day-to-day (illness), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Jorge Alfaro: 10-Day IL (knee), Juan Soto: day-to-day (back), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

