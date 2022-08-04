Trending:
Padres try to keep home win streak going, host the Rockies

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Colorado Rockies (46-61, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (61-46, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (6-7, 4.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-4, 2.65 ERA, .99 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -304, Rockies +244; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Colorado Rockies.

San Diego is 31-22 at home and 61-46 overall. The Padres have gone 30-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Colorado has a 46-61 record overall and a 16-34 record in road games. The Rockies have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .403.

Thursday’s game is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Rockies are ahead 8-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 24 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 57 RBI while hitting .300 for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 17-for-40 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 23 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 17-for-36 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .250 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
